BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/04 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Washington 14 6 .700 ½
Chicago 12 9 .571 3
New York 8 12 .400
Indiana 8 15 .348 8
Atlanta 5 17 .227 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 7 .682
Los Angeles 12 8 .600 2
Seattle 12 10 .545 3
Phoenix 10 10 .500 4
Minnesota 10 11 .476
Dallas 6 16 .273 9

___

Saturday's Games

Indiana 86, Minnesota 75

Chicago 87, Atlanta 75

Las Vegas 75, Dallas 70

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.<