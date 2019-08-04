  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/04 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 71 39 .645
Tampa Bay 64 48 .571 8
Boston 59 54 .522 13½
Toronto 45 68 .398 27½
Baltimore 37 73 .336 34
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 68 42 .618
Cleveland 65 45 .591 3
Chicago 47 61 .435 20
Kansas City 40 72 .357 29
Detroit 32 74 .302 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 72 40 .643
Oakland 63 48 .568
Texas 56 54 .509 15
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 16
Seattle 47 66 .416 25½

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Seattle 0

Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Oakland 8, St. Louis 3

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.