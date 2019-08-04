TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- E-bike riders who like to do over 25 kilometers per hour or who don’t like to wear a helmet are advised to beware of a proposed regulation amendment that could affect their pocketbooks.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced that it is planning to amend regulations to make speeding and not wearing a helmet on an e-bike finable, Central News Agency reported on Sunday (Aug. 4).

The MOTC has made an advance notice regarding the draft amendment of Article 2 and Article 12 of "Standard Punishment and Handling of Violations of Road Traffic Rules Regulation," making speeding, not wearing a helmet while riding an e-bike, and modifying an e-bike, finable. The drafted regulatory amendment is said to take effect as early as October, CNA reported.

According to the advance notice, speeding on an e-bike is punishable by a fine ranging from NT$900 (about US$30) to NT$1,800, and not wearing a helmet is punishable by a fine of NT$300. Those who illegally modified an e-bike are subject to a fine ranging from NT$1,800 to NT$5,400.