Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters on Sunday evening during a second consecutive night of clashes between demonstrators and authorities. Police said they had arrested 20 people for unlawful assembly and assault during the previous night's protests.

Two planned rallies got underway on Sunday afternoon in separate areas of Hong Kong ahead of a general strike expected to take place on Monday. Protesters used what appeared to be a long, homemade slingshot to hurl rocks, bricks and other objects towards windows at a police station.

Nine weeks of protests

What started as demonstrations against a controversial extradition law has blossomed into a movement fighting for expanded democratic rights and autonomy.

Recent protests have started to turn violent, with police taking bolder actions to disperse protesters, including firing rubber bullets and arresting dozens of participants.

Thousands of demonstrators dressed in black on Sunday marched peacefully in the town of Tseung Kwan O brandishing colorful banners and leaflets.

"We're trying to tell the government to [withdraw] the extradition bill and to police to stop the investigations and the violence," said technology student Gabriel Lee.

Reward offered for information about 'insane' protester

During Saturday's protests, several people scaled a flag pole, removed a Chinese flag and threw it into the iconic Victoria Harbour. Hong Kong's former leader CY Leung has offered 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,720, €114,970) for information about those involved.

Leung said that the act will provoke "enormous resentment from the entire nation." He pledged the cash award to anyone who provides clues about the "insane person" behind it.

