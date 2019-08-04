VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has sent a letter to priests worldwide offering encouragement in light of the global sex abuse scandal that has shaken the Roman Catholic Church.

In a nearly 5,000-word letter, the pope on Sunday acknowledged the "pain" of priests who "feel themselves attacked and blamed for crimes they did not commit."

The pontiff said priests have shared "their outrage at what happened, and their frustration that 'for all their hard work, they have to face the damage that was done, the suspicion and uncertainty to which it has given rise,'"

Francis said "without denying or dismissing the harm" caused by the scandals, "it would be unfair not to express our gratitude" to priests who have fulfilled their duties "faithfully and generously."