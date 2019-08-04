  1. Home
  2. Environment

Quake hits northeast Japan; officials say no tsunami danger

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

  140
By  Associated Press
2019/08/04 19:58

(Japan Meteorological Agency )

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck northeastern Japan, but authorities say there is no danger of a tsunami, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says Sunday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. The epicenter was off the northeastern coast of Japan, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the seabed.

The quake shook a wide area of the region, including Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

Public broadcaster NHK TV says utility companies are checking on the nuclear reactors in the area.

In 2011, Fukushima was hit by a powerful quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
Japan
quake
tsunami
Fukushima

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical Storm Francisco, soon to be typhoon, heads for Japan
Tropical Storm Francisco, soon to be typhoon, heads for Japan
2019/08/03 17:07
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
2019/08/02 22:14
Japan airports to implement facial recognition entry ahead of 2020 Olympics
Japan airports to implement facial recognition entry ahead of 2020 Olympics
2019/08/02 12:17
Japan’s Cabinet approves removal of S. Korea from ‘white list’
Japan’s Cabinet approves removal of S. Korea from ‘white list’
2019/08/02 11:20
Taiwanese travelers rank first in 20 prefectures of Japan
Taiwanese travelers rank first in 20 prefectures of Japan
2019/07/31 14:12