TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's top male badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) defeated his Hong Kong opponent to win his second title for this season at the 2019 Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday (Aug. 4).

The 29-year old Chou saved four championship points to beat Ka Long Angua Ng, 21-14, 11-21, 23-21, in the final match at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

The victory marked the season’s second championship title for Chou, the World No. 3, after he bagged his first trophy at the Indonesia Open in July.

The 2019 Thailand Open, the 16th tournament of the 2019 Badminton World Federation World Tour, carries a total purse of US$350,000.

