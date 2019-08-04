CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's pro-democracy movement has signed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Representatives of both sides signed a constitutional document on Sunday that would establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. The agreement would also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

The military overthrew al-Bashir in April following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian rule. They have been locked in tense negotiations with the military for weeks while holding mass protests.