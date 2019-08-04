TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Registration for one of two marathons to take place before the year-end on the new road constructed under the Suhua Improvement Project is now open, Suhua Improvement Engineering Office has said.

The two marathons—the 2019 Suhua Improvement Nan’ao Marathon (蘇花改南澳馬拉松) and the 2019 Suhua Improvement Chingshui Marathon (蘇花改清水馬拉松)—will be held before the end of December 2019 to celebrate the opening of the entire Suhua Improvement Project road. The entire new road, which is 38.8 km in length, is expected to open on Jan. 5, 2020, project chief Shao Hou-chieh (邵厚潔) said.

The Nan’ao marathon is divided into the 21 km half marathon, 9 km, and 3 km categories. While running on the Nan’ao and Heping section of the new Suhua Improvement road, participants will be able to admire firsthand the magnificent views of the mountains and river valleys in the Nan’ao area, the office said.

Registration for the Nan’ao event is open from now until Sep. 30. For registration and related information, please click here (Chinese).

In addition, planning for the 2019 Suhua Improvement Chingshui Marathon will soon be completed and the event will be open for registration on Aug. 15, the office said.

