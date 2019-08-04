TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A concert sponsored by Taichung City Government will take place at the plaza in front of Taichung City Hall from 7:00 p.m., Sunday (Aug. 4) with related activities starting at 3:00 p.m., according to the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau (TTB) .

Taichung Civil Affairs Bureau official Wu Shih-wei (吳世瑋) said the event, called "Proud of Taichung," consists of a fair selling local snacks and agricultural products from different districts of the city and a concert featuring bands and singers that have strong links with the city. The performers include BahTsangKak (消波塊), BIKE (Bike機踏車), Ricky Hsiao (蕭煌奇), Nana Lee (李千那), Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯,) Ric Jan (荒山亮), and Queen Wei (魏如昀), reported TTB.

In addition, the promotional video for this event , “Hello Taichung" created by Taichung native songstress Lin Suhua (林舒嬅), invites visitors across Taiwan to visit Taichung. The music video, which includes scenery and attractions in all 29 Taichung districts, is available on YouTube and other sites.



(Taichung City Government video)