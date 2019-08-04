  1. Home
  2. Society

Elderly man's body found in southern Taiwan canal

Investigation underway to determine cause of death of 75 year old Tainan man

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/04 15:27
Tainan firefighters pull body from Chianan Canal, Aug. 4

Tainan firefighters pull body from Chianan Canal, Aug. 4 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Tainan’s Dongshan District (東山區) on Sunday morning (Aug. 4), the body of a 75 year old man was found in the Chianan Irrigation Canal (嘉南大圳), by local firefighters.

Firefighters with the Tainan Municipal Fire Department were conducting a water rescue training drill when they discovered a dead body in the canal. After removing the body from the water, it was quickly identified as a local man surnamed Lian (連).

The man was clearly deceased when he was discovered by the firefighters. However, upon removing the body from the water, a wound from a sharp object was discovered on the back of the man’s head, reports CNA.

It is unclear if the man died as a result of an accident or foul play. An investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the wound on the man’s head.

CNA reports that the man had been in an argument with his family members the previous night before he left home in anger, and presumably went for a walk by the canal.
Tainan
dead body
firefighters

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Tainan mangos win over Japanese hearts
Taiwan’s Tainan mangos win over Japanese hearts
2019/07/07 12:37
Two dead after early morning fire in New Taipei
Two dead after early morning fire in New Taipei
2019/07/06 14:37
Photo of the Day: Koxinga beer spotted in S. Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Koxinga beer spotted in S. Taiwan
2019/06/28 14:18
Japanese govt. worker in Tainan writes travel book on southern Taiwan
Japanese govt. worker in Tainan writes travel book on southern Taiwan
2019/06/25 17:22
Taiwan’s Tainan graces cover of Japan magazine
Taiwan’s Tainan graces cover of Japan magazine
2019/06/24 12:01