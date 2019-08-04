TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Tainan’s Dongshan District (東山區) on Sunday morning (Aug. 4), the body of a 75 year old man was found in the Chianan Irrigation Canal (嘉南大圳), by local firefighters.

Firefighters with the Tainan Municipal Fire Department were conducting a water rescue training drill when they discovered a dead body in the canal. After removing the body from the water, it was quickly identified as a local man surnamed Lian (連).

The man was clearly deceased when he was discovered by the firefighters. However, upon removing the body from the water, a wound from a sharp object was discovered on the back of the man’s head, reports CNA.

It is unclear if the man died as a result of an accident or foul play. An investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the wound on the man’s head.

CNA reports that the man had been in an argument with his family members the previous night before he left home in anger, and presumably went for a walk by the canal.