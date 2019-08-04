  1. Home
By VANESSA GERA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/04 14:33
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Claims that Russia orchestrated a political scandal that helped bring Poland's right-wing government to power are getting revisited as the country prepares for another election.

Five years ago, unflattering recordings of Polish politicians secretly made at two Warsaw restaurants were leaked to newspapers. The resulting "Waitergate" scandal helped topple a pro-EU government in 2015.

An investigative Polish journalist and a formerly fugitive multimillionaire have recently provided fresh fuel for the idea that Waitergate was a prelude to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Reporter Grzegorz Rzeczkowski argues in a new book that Russian intelligence services bugged the restaurants on behalf of the Kremlin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry dismisses claims of Kremlin involvement.

The Polish tycoon convicted as the plot's mastermind has threatened to expose ruling party members if he doesn't get a presidential pardon.