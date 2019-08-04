A man is detained by police during street protests in Hong Kong on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Hong Kong protesters removed a Chinese national flag from i
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested more than 20 people for unlawful assembly and assault after confrontations between protesters and authorities continued deep into the night.
Police say some violent protesters hurled petrol bombs, bricks, glass bottles and other objects at officers and refused to disperse at the pre-approved location on Saturday.
A peaceful pro-democracy rally devolved after protesters ignored police appeals to stick to the designated route, instead splintering off to various locations across Hong Kong's northern Kowloon area. Some blocked streets and a major tunnel while others surrounded two different police stations, damaging vehicles parked inside one lot.
Hong Kong has been rocked by nearly two months of mass demonstrations calling for greater democratic rights and government accountability.
Fresh rallies are expected Sunday ahead of a general strike Monday.