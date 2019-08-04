|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|96
|365
|57
|122
|.334
|Yelich Mil
|102
|387
|79
|127
|.328
|Bellinger LAD
|108
|389
|89
|127
|.326
|Blackmon Col
|92
|392
|80
|126
|.321
|Rendon Was
|96
|360
|78
|114
|.317
|KMarte Ari
|107
|426
|73
|134
|.315
|Arenado Col
|110
|419
|69
|127
|.303
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|67
|113
|.302
|Freeman Atl
|111
|431
|84
|130
|.302
|Verdugo LAD
|105
|338
|42
|100
|.296
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; PAlonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 29; FReyes, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; 6 tied at 26.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; EEscobar, Arizona, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 86; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 85; Rendon, Washington, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; PAlonso, New York, 78; Harper, Philadelphia, 73; JBaez, Chicago, 73.
|Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 10-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 10-4; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5.