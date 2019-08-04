  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/08/04 09:43
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Huracan 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Newell's 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Patronato Parana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Talleres 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Central Cordoba 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Racing Club 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Argentinos Jrs 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Lanus 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Gimnasia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
River Plate 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Santa Fe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Aldosivi 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Atletico Tucuman 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Colon 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Tuesday, July 30

Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Huracan 2, Colon 0

Aldosivi 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0

Central Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Velez Sarsfield 2, Racing Club 2

Sunday, Aug. 4

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia 1400 GMT

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 1615 GMT

Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1830 GMT

River Plate vs. Lanus 2045 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Independiente vs. Newell's ppd.

Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal 0010 GMT