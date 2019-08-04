  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/08/04 12:03
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 98 405 77 136 .336
Devers Bos 110 446 90 144 .323
Brantley Hou 105 413 61 132 .320
Alberto Bal 92 335 32 106 .316
Bogaerts Bos 109 430 88 133 .309
Lindor Cle 91 381 62 117 .307
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Merrifield KC 112 469 76 141 .301
Polanco Min 105 441 70 132 .299
Martinez Bos 102 408 64 121 .297
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 29; Bregman, Houston, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; JAbreu, Chicago, 77; Kepler, Minnesota, 76; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Soler, Kansas City, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Cruz, Minnesota, 72; Rosario, Minnesota, 72.

Pitching

German, New York, 14-2; Verlander, Houston, 14-4; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Gibson, Minnesota, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5.