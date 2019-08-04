Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|701
|00x—9
|14
|0
Sale, Colten Brewer (4), J.Smith (5) and Leon; German, Holder (8) and Higashioka. W_German 14-2. L_Sale 5-11. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (12), Bradley Jr. (12). New York, LeMahieu 2 (17).
___
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|100—
|3
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|250
|022
|00x—11
|12
|1
D.Duffy, Lopez (5) and Viloria; Gibson, R.Harper (7), Stashak (8) and Garver. W_Gibson 11-4. L_D.Duffy 5-6. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (29). Minnesota, Cruz 3 (30), Polanco (17), Cron (19).
___
|Toronto
|101
|000
|200—4
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|040
|20x—6
|6
|0
Pannone, Boshers (7), Shafer (7), Adam (8) and McGuire; Bundy, Armstrong (6), Bleier (7), Givens (7), P.Fry (9) and Severino. W_Givens 2-5. L_Boshers 0-1. Sv_P.Fry (3). HRs_Toronto, Galvis (18), McGuire (1). Baltimore, Villar (14), Mancini (26).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|010—2
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|050
|02x—7
|7
|1
Pena, Cahill (2), J.Anderson (5), Buttrey (6), Bedrosian (7) and K.Smith; Plutko, Goody (6), Wittgren (7), Perez (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plutko 4-2. L_Cahill 3-7. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (10), Santana (24), Lindor (19).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|1
|Houston
|300
|012
|12x—9
|15
|0
Gonzales, Wisler (6), Bautista (7) and Narvaez; Aa.Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9) and Maldonado. W_Aa.Sanchez 4-14. L_Gonzales 12-9. HRs_Houston, Altuve (18).
___
|Boston
|002
|200
|000—4
|8
|0
|New York
|003
|010
|20x—6
|13
|0
Johnson, Walden (4), Taylor (5), Barnes (6), Colten Brewer (7), Workman (8) and Vazquez; C.Green, Cortes Jr. (2), C.Adams (4), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Kahnle 3-0. L_Barnes 3-4. Sv_Chapman (29). HRs_Boston, Devers (22). New York, Torres 2 (23).
___
|Detroit
|200
|020
|000
|0—4
|8
|1
|Texas
|001
|100
|200
|1—5
|8
|1
Boyd, B.Farmer (6), Hardy (8), Rosenthal (9), N.Ramirez (10) and Rogers; Sampson, Guerrieri (5), B.Martin (7), Chavez (9), Leclerc (10) and Trevino, Mathis. W_Leclerc 2-3. L_N.Ramirez 5-4. HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (7). Texas, Odor (20), Calhoun (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|013
|000
|200—6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|023
|000
|12x—8
|11
|2
Hernandez, Conley (4), Kinley (6), Quijada (7), J.Garcia (8), Chen (8) and Alfaro; Castillo, Beeks (2), Roe (6), N.Anderson (8), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_N.Anderson 3-4. L_J.Garcia 2-1. Sv_Pagan (9). HRs_Miami, Castro (9). Tampa Bay, Sogard 2 (2), Adames (14), Meadows (18).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|001—2
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|10x—3
|4
|1
Detwiler, Cordero (6), J.Fry (7), Covey (7) and Zavala, J.McCann; Aa.Nola, Pivetta (8) and Knapp. W_Aa.Nola 10-2. L_Detwiler 1-2. Sv_Pivetta (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (24), Harper (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|12x—4
|9
|0
Gonzalez, Albers (5), Guerra (7), F.Peralta (8), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina, Grandal; Hamels, Phelps (6), Holland (6), Wick (7), Ryan (8), Cishek (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Wick 1-0. L_Guerra 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Chicago, Almora Jr. (12).
___
|New York
|100
|000
|123—7
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|010
|002—5
|10
|0
Stroman, Avilan (5), Rhame (5), Wilson (7), Lugo (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos; Archer, Feliz (7), Crick (8), Stratton (9), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings. W_Wilson 3-1. L_Crick 3-6. HRs_New York, Ramos (11), McNeil (12). Pittsburgh, Marte (20).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|301
|0—4
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|020
|010
|1—5
|8
|0
Bauer, Sims (5), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9), Hughes (10), Stephenson (10) and Barnhart; Keuchel, Melancon (8), Greene (9), Jackson (10) and B.McCann, Flowers. W_Jackson 6-2. L_Hughes 3-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Aquino (1).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|130
|00x—4
|7
|1
Quantrill, Baez (6), Strahm (8) and Hedges, Mejia; Buehler and Will Smith. W_Buehler 10-2. L_Quantrill 4-3. HRs_San Diego, Margot (7). Los Angeles, Turner (17).
___
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|020—6
|14
|1
|Colorado
|012
|020
|000—5
|12
|0
Bumgarner, Gott (6), Coonrod (7), Watson (8), Will Smith (9) and Vogt, Posey; Gray, B.Shaw (5), McGee (7), Estevez (8), Howard (8), Bettis (9) and Wolters. W_Coonrod 2-0. L_Estevez 1-2. Sv_Will Smith (27). HRs_San Francisco, Gennett (1). Colorado, Blackmon (22), Story (24).
___
|Washington
|200
|200
|003—
|7
|11
|0
|Arizona
|212
|050
|17x—18
|15
|0
Strasburg, Grace (5), Rainey (7), Hudson (7), Parra (8), B.Dozier (8) and Suzuki; Ray, Hirano (6), Godley (7), McFarland (9) and Avila. W_Ray 10-7. L_Strasburg 14-5. HRs_Washington, Rendon (24). Arizona, Escobar 2 (24), Lamb (4), Ahmed (11), Avila (7).