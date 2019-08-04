  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/08/04 11:51
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 96 365 57 122 .334
Yelich Mil 102 387 79 127 .328
Bellinger LAD 108 389 89 127 .326
Blackmon Col 91 387 78 123 .318
Rendon Was 95 357 77 112 .314
KMarte Ari 106 422 70 132 .313
Dahl Col 100 374 67 113 .302
Freeman Atl 111 431 84 130 .302
Arenado Col 109 415 68 125 .301
Verdugo LAD 105 338 42 100 .296
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; PAlonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 29; FReyes, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; 6 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Freeman, Atlanta, 86; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 81; EEscobar, Arizona, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; PAlonso, New York, 78; Harper, Philadelphia, 73; JBaez, Chicago, 73.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 10-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 10-4; 2 tied at 10-5.