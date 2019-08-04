Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 010 010 000—2 5 0 New York 100 701 00x—9 14 0

Sale, Colten Brewer (4), J.Smith (5) and Leon; German, Holder (8) and Higashioka. W_German 14-2. L_Sale 5-11. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (12), Bradley Jr. (12). New York, LeMahieu 2 (17).

___

Toronto 101 000 200—4 12 1 Baltimore 000 040 20x—6 6 0

Pannone, Boshers (7), Shafer (7), Adam (8) and McGuire; Bundy, Armstrong (6), Bleier (7), Givens (7), P.Fry (9) and Severino. W_Givens 2-5. L_Boshers 0-1. Sv_P.Fry (3). HRs_Toronto, Galvis (18), McGuire (1). Baltimore, Villar (14), Mancini (26).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 010—2 9 2 Cleveland 000 050 02x—7 7 1

Pena, Cahill (2), J.Anderson (5), Buttrey (6), Bedrosian (7) and K.Smith; Plutko, Goody (6), Wittgren (7), Perez (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plutko 4-2. L_Cahill 3-7. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (10), Santana (24), Lindor (19).

___

Seattle 000 000 000—0 0 1 Houston 300 012 12x—9 15 0

Gonzales, Wisler (6), Bautista (7) and Narvaez; Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9) and Maldonado. W_Sanchez 4-14. L_Gonzales 12-9. HRs_Houston, Altuve (18).

___

Boston 002 200 000—4 8 0 New York 003 010 20x—6 13 0

Johnson, Walden (4), Taylor (5), Barnes (6), Colten Brewer (7), Workman (8) and Vazquez; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Adams (4), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Kahnle 3-0. L_Barnes 3-4. Sv_Chapman (29). HRs_Boston, Devers (22). New York, Torres 2 (23).

___

INTERLEAGUE Miami 013 000 200—6 9 0 Tampa Bay 023 000 12x—8 11 2

Hernandez, Conley (4), Kinley (6), Quijada (7), J.Garcia (8), Chen (8) and Alfaro; Castillo, Beeks (2), Roe (6), N.Anderson (8), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_N.Anderson 3-4. L_J.Garcia 2-1. Sv_Pagan (9). HRs_Miami, Castro (9). Tampa Bay, Sogard 2 (2), Adames (14), Meadows (18).

___

Chicago 000 100 001—2 5 2 Philadelphia 000 200 10x—3 4 1

Detwiler, Cordero (6), J.Fry (7), Covey (7) and Zavala, J.McCann; Aa.Nola, Pivetta (8) and Knapp. W_Aa.Nola 10-2. L_Detwiler 1-2. Sv_Pivetta (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (24), Harper (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 000 001 000—1 8 0 Chicago 010 000 12x—4 9 0

Gonzalez, Albers (5), Guerra (7), Peralta (8), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina, Grandal; Hamels, Phelps (6), Holland (6), Wick (7), Ryan (8), Cishek (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Wick 1-0. L_Guerra 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Chicago, Almora Jr. (12).

___

New York 100 000 123—7 12 0 Pittsburgh 200 010 002—5 10 0

Stroman, Avilan (5), Rhame (5), Wilson (7), Lugo (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos; Archer, Feliz (7), Crick (8), Stratton (9), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings. W_Wilson 3-1. L_Crick 3-6. HRs_New York, Ramos (11), McNeil (12). Pittsburgh, Marte (20).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 301 0—4 8 0 Atlanta 001 020 010 1—5 8 0

(10 innings)

Bauer, Sims (5), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9), Hughes (10), Stephenson (10) and Barnhart; Keuchel, Melancon (8), Greene (9), Jackson (10) and B.McCann, Flowers. W_Jackson 6-2. L_Hughes 3-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Aquino (1).

___

San Diego 000 000 010—1 5 2 Los Angeles 000 130 00x—4 6 1

Quantrill, Baez (6), Strahm (8) and Hedges, Mejia; Buehler and W.Smith. W_Buehler 10-2. L_Quantrill 4-3. HRs_San Diego, Margot (7). Los Angeles, Turner (17).