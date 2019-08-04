Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|701
|00x—9
|14
|0
Sale, Colten Brewer (4), J.Smith (5) and Leon; German, Holder (8) and Higashioka. W_German 14-2. L_Sale 5-11. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (12), Bradley Jr. (12). New York, LeMahieu 2 (17).
___
|Toronto
|101
|000
|200—4
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|040
|20x—6
|6
|0
Pannone, Boshers (7), Shafer (7), Adam (8) and McGuire; Bundy, Armstrong (6), Bleier (7), Givens (7), P.Fry (9) and Severino. W_Givens 2-5. L_Boshers 0-1. Sv_P.Fry (3). HRs_Toronto, Galvis (18), McGuire (1). Baltimore, Villar (14), Mancini (26).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|010—2
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|050
|02x—7
|7
|1
Pena, Cahill (2), J.Anderson (5), Buttrey (6), Bedrosian (7) and K.Smith; Plutko, Goody (6), Wittgren (7), Perez (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plutko 4-2. L_Cahill 3-7. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (10), Santana (24), Lindor (19).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|1
|Houston
|300
|012
|12x—9
|15
|0
Gonzales, Wisler (6), Bautista (7) and Narvaez; Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9) and Maldonado. W_Sanchez 4-14. L_Gonzales 12-9. HRs_Houston, Altuve (18).
___
|Boston
|002
|200
|000—4
|8
|0
|New York
|003
|010
|20x—6
|13
|0
Johnson, Walden (4), Taylor (5), Barnes (6), Colten Brewer (7), Workman (8) and Vazquez; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Adams (4), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Kahnle 3-0. L_Barnes 3-4. Sv_Chapman (29). HRs_Boston, Devers (22). New York, Torres 2 (23).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|013
|000
|200—6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|023
|000
|12x—8
|11
|2
Hernandez, Conley (4), Kinley (6), Quijada (7), J.Garcia (8), Chen (8) and Alfaro; Castillo, Beeks (2), Roe (6), N.Anderson (8), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_N.Anderson 3-4. L_J.Garcia 2-1. Sv_Pagan (9). HRs_Miami, Castro (9). Tampa Bay, Sogard 2 (2), Adames (14), Meadows (18).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|001—2
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|10x—3
|4
|1
Detwiler, Cordero (6), J.Fry (7), Covey (7) and Zavala, J.McCann; Aa.Nola, Pivetta (8) and Knapp. W_Aa.Nola 10-2. L_Detwiler 1-2. Sv_Pivetta (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (24), Harper (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|12x—4
|9
|0
Gonzalez, Albers (5), Guerra (7), Peralta (8), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina, Grandal; Hamels, Phelps (6), Holland (6), Wick (7), Ryan (8), Cishek (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Wick 1-0. L_Guerra 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Chicago, Almora Jr. (12).
___
|New York
|100
|000
|123—7
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|010
|002—5
|10
|0
Stroman, Avilan (5), Rhame (5), Wilson (7), Lugo (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos; Archer, Feliz (7), Crick (8), Stratton (9), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings. W_Wilson 3-1. L_Crick 3-6. HRs_New York, Ramos (11), McNeil (12). Pittsburgh, Marte (20).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|301
|0—4
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|020
|010
|1—5
|8
|0
Bauer, Sims (5), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9), Hughes (10), Stephenson (10) and Barnhart; Keuchel, Melancon (8), Greene (9), Jackson (10) and B.McCann, Flowers. W_Jackson 6-2. L_Hughes 3-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Aquino (1).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|130
|00x—4
|6
|1
Quantrill, Baez (6), Strahm (8) and Hedges, Mejia; Buehler and W.Smith. W_Buehler 10-2. L_Quantrill 4-3. HRs_San Diego, Margot (7). Los Angeles, Turner (17).