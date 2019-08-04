|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|96
|365
|57
|122
|.334
|Bellinger LAD
|107
|385
|89
|127
|.330
|Yelich Mil
|102
|387
|79
|127
|.328
|Blackmon Col
|91
|387
|78
|123
|.318
|Rendon Was
|95
|357
|77
|112
|.314
|KMarte Ari
|106
|422
|70
|132
|.313
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|67
|113
|.302
|Freeman Atl
|111
|431
|84
|130
|.302
|Arenado Col
|109
|415
|68
|125
|.301
|Verdugo LAD
|104
|335
|42
|98
|.293
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; PAlonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 29; FReyes, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; 6 tied at 26.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Freeman, Atlanta, 86; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 81; EEscobar, Arizona, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Rendon, Washington, 80; PAlonso, New York, 78; Harper, Philadelphia, 73; JBaez, Chicago, 73.
|Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-5; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5.