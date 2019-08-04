|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|98
|405
|77
|136
|.336
|Devers Bos
|110
|446
|90
|144
|.323
|Brantley Hou
|105
|413
|61
|132
|.320
|Alberto Bal
|92
|335
|32
|106
|.316
|Bogaerts Bos
|109
|430
|88
|133
|.309
|Lindor Cle
|91
|381
|62
|117
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|111
|465
|76
|141
|.303
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|58
|112
|.301
|Polanco Min
|104
|437
|68
|131
|.300
|Martinez Bos
|102
|408
|64
|121
|.297
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; 3 tied at 25.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; JAbreu, Chicago, 77; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Kepler, Minnesota, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72; Gurriel, Houston, 69.
|Pitching
German, New York, 14-2; Verlander, Houston, 14-4; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 10-3.