By  Associated Press
2019/08/04 11:36
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 98 405 77 136 .336
Devers Bos 110 446 90 144 .323
Brantley Hou 105 413 61 132 .320
Alberto Bal 92 335 32 106 .316
Bogaerts Bos 109 430 88 133 .309
Lindor Cle 91 381 62 117 .307
Merrifield KC 111 465 76 141 .303
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Polanco Min 104 437 68 131 .300
Martinez Bos 102 408 64 121 .297
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; JAbreu, Chicago, 77; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Kepler, Minnesota, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72; Gurriel, Houston, 69.

Pitching

German, New York, 14-2; Verlander, Houston, 14-4; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 10-3.