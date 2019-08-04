  1. Home
Chinese-Taipei Skating Union chief fired for giving up Taiwan's right to host event

Ministry of Education orders removal of Sec.-Gen. Eddy Wu and suspends funding to CTSU for one year

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/04 11:38
File photo: Former CTSU Secretary General Eddy Wu

File photo: Former CTSU Secretary General Eddy Wu (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After Taiwan’s national skating union controversially renounced the country’s right to host the 2019 Asian Open Figure Skating Classic, under “invisible pressure” the secretary general of the Chinese Taipei Skating Union (CTSU) Eddy Wu (吳奕德) has been forced to step down from his position.

The removal of Wu was ordered after an investigation by the Ministry of Education (MOE) that was completed Friday (Aug. 2). The MOE found that Wu abandoned proper procedure in his sudden agreement with foreign actors to cancel the international skating competition that was originally scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 4.

According to a CNA report, the International Skating Union (ISU), which granted Taiwan and the CTSU the right to host the event in May, suddenly changed their mind in June, in favor of allowing the Hong Kong Skating Union (HKSU) to host the event. When the ISU sent the notice to Wu, he did not alert the proper offices to the ISU request, and acted independently to renounce the CTSU’s right to host the competition.

The deputy head of the MOE’s Sports Administration office Lin Che-hung (林哲宏) has said the Wu’s actions and statement have “mislead people, triggered a social disturbance, and hurt Taiwan's international reputation.” In addition to Wu’s removal, the CTSU has received a warning from the government, and some of its funding will be suspended for a year.

As of Aug. 3, the 2019 Asian Open Figure Skating Classic is scheduled to be hosted by the HKSU, but will be held in China’s Dongguan City in Guangdong Province, reports Inside the Games. However, Taiwanese authorities are still seeking to appeal the decision, reports CNA.
