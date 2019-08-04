Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 010 010 000—2 5 0 New York 100 701 00x—9 14 0

Sale, Brewer (4), J.Smith (5) and Leon; German, Holder (8) and Higashioka. W_German 14-2. L_Sale 5-11. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (12), Bradley Jr. (12). New York, LeMahieu 2 (17).

___

Toronto 101 000 200—4 12 1 Baltimore 000 040 20x—6 6 0

Pannone, Boshers (7), Shafer (7), Adam (8) and McGuire; Bundy, Armstrong (6), Bleier (7), Givens (7), Fry (9) and Severino. W_Givens 2-5. L_Boshers 0-1. Sv_Fry (3). HRs_Toronto, Galvis (18), McGuire (1). Baltimore, Villar (14), Mancini (26).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 010—2 9 2 Cleveland 000 050 02x—7 7 1

Pena, Cahill (2), J.Anderson (5), Buttrey (6), Bedrosian (7) and K.Smith; Plutko, Goody (6), Wittgren (7), Perez (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plutko 4-2. L_Cahill 3-7. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (10), Santana (24), Lindor (19).

___

Seattle 000 000 000—0 0 1 Houston 300 012 12x—9 15 0

Gonzales, Wisler (6), Bautista (7) and Narvaez; Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9) and Maldonado. W_Sanchez 4-14. L_Gonzales 12-9. HRs_Houston, Altuve (18).

___

INTERLEAGUE Miami 013 000 200—6 9 0 Tampa Bay 023 000 12x—8 11 2

Hernandez, Conley (4), Kinley (6), Quijada (7), J.Garcia (8), Chen (8) and Alfaro; Castillo, Beeks (2), Roe (6), N.Anderson (8), Pagan (9) and d'Arnaud. W_N.Anderson 3-4. L_J.Garcia 2-1. Sv_Pagan (9). HRs_Miami, Castro (9). Tampa Bay, Sogard 2 (2), Adames (14), Meadows (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 000 001 000—1 8 0 Chicago 010 000 12x—4 9 0

Gonzalez, Albers (5), Guerra (7), Peralta (8), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina, Grandal; Hamels, Phelps (6), Holland (6), Wick (7), Ryan (8), Cishek (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Wick 1-0. L_Guerra 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Chicago, Almora Jr. (12).