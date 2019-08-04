LED: pros and cons of cutting-edge lighting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- LEDs are dominating the lighting market with their versatility and cost-effectiveness. Does that mean people should ride on this trend? Will these nontraditional light bulbs lead us to a more economical and eco-friendly future? This report hopes to shed some “LED light” on the matter.

What is LED?

LED stands for light-emitting diode, an electric component that glows when connected to direct current. The predecessor to LED lights, which was discovered in 1907, was yellowish. However, it was not until 1994 that LED lighting was commercialized. By that time, scientists had figured out how to produce LED light with multiple colors at low cost. By 2018, the global LED indoor lighting market was a US$15.87 billion industry.

In comparison with its incandescent and fluorescent predecessors, LED lightbulbs enjoy a longer lifespan. Per market standards, LED lamps last up to 40,000 hours compared to 10,000 and 1,000 hours for fluorescent and incandescent lamps, respectively. LEDs also save more energy, with an 800-lumen LED bulb only consuming 9 to 12 watts, 5 times less than an incandescent one.

Other Advantages?

Maximum Brightness

LED lightbulbs reach their maximum luminosity the moment they are turned on. Additionally, they can withstand being frequently switched on and off. They are able to provide a reliable light source without reaching their full capacity and present versatile applications in domestic, stage, and vehicle lighting, to name a few.

Compact Size

LED lamps are compact, which makes them a perfect replacement for halogen spots and down lights fixed in ceilings. LED modules, which connect to light sources directly, can integrate electronic control, turning into fundamental units in the presence of light sensors.

Resilience and Stability

LED bulbs function smoothly under low tension (voltage) and low temperatures, which enhances the safety of household electrical systems.

In addition, the temperature of LED bulbs is relatively stable. Compared to the heat of incandescent bulbs (150°C) and fluorescent bulbs (70°C), LED bulbs remain at about 32°C under normal circumstances.

LEDs are also insensitive to shocks and capable of emitting various colors without any filters. That is why they have gradually become the premier choice for gaming machines like the ones we see in casinos.

Any drawbacks for LED?

Functional Constraints

As mentioned, one advantage of LED lighting is that bulb temperatures remain stable throughout typical environmental conditions. However, in regard to public lighting, which sometimes requires high-power light sources, not every LED bulb meets the standard. Overheating, a common problem when light bulbs are accumulated to increase brightness, is also prevalent with LED use.

Industrial Pollution

Diversified materials are used to manufacture LEDs. Scientists at the University of California Irvine have found that among the LEDs commonly used in products such as Christmas lights or car headlights, low-intensity red LEDs contain highest amounts of lead, a known neurotoxin. On the other hand, white lights contain the least amount of lead but still possess a large amount of nickel, a known source of allergies. Data suggest that one in five individuals is likely to be affected upon exposure. Furthermore, without proper recycling of the light bulbs, the cumulative presence of other materials, such as copper, gallium, and indium, poses a serious threat to the entire ecosystem.

Blue Light Myth

The effects of LED lights on our health, and in particular blue light, a color with a short wavelength that produces higher amounts of energy, has drawn increased public attention. A report published by ANSES has warned that even subtle exposure to light rich in blue wavelengths at night can disrupt one’s biological rhythm and sleep cycle. Children and adolescents, whose eyes are less capable of filtering blue light are recommended to limit their use of computers and smartphones before their sleep.

Although this might not be breaking news to some, what is worth pointing out is that LEDs do not emit “more” blue light compared to other light sources, such as sunlight, which contains an amount 10 times greater. In addition, consumer electronics, with their regulated light emissions, generally are not harmful to the eye’s retina.

Nevertheless, even though industrial sources of blue light are purposely filtered or shielded to protect users, it is still extremely unwise to stare into any high-power LED light source. This is simply because its brightness can still hurt the eyes.

Takeaway

It is foreseeable that LED will continue to take the leading role in the lighting market and gradually replace traditional light sources. Nevertheless, one inarguable fact is that those LED lights behind the screens in our daily life will likely degrade our sleep quality and put strain on our eyeballs with excessive use. That is why, no matter what kind of light bulbs we choose, putting ourselves in the dark -- dimming the lights and staying away from smartphones -- before bedtime will grant us a better night’s sleep.