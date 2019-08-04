BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Washington
|14
|6
|.700
|½
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|New York
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|Indiana
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Atlanta
|5
|17
|.227
|10½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Phoenix
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Dallas
|6
|15
|.286
|8
___
|Friday's Games
Washington 99, Seattle 79
|Saturday's Games
Indiana 86, Minnesota 75
Chicago 87, Atlanta 75
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled