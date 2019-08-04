All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 12 9 3 39 41 29 Philadelphia 11 7 6 39 41 36 D.C. United 9 6 9 36 31 26 New York City FC 9 3 8 35 36 24 New York 10 9 4 34 39 34 Montreal 10 11 3 33 31 38 New England 9 8 6 33 34 39 Toronto FC 9 9 5 32 38 38 Orlando City 7 11 5 26 30 33 Columbus 7 14 3 24 24 36 Chicago 5 10 9 24 34 35 Cincinnati 5 16 2 17 22 53 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 15 3 4 49 59 23 Seattle 11 6 5 38 33 28 LA Galaxy 12 10 1 37 30 34 San Jose 11 7 4 37 39 33 Minnesota United 10 7 5 35 38 30 FC Dallas 9 8 6 33 31 26 Portland 9 8 4 31 35 32 Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 30 30 Houston 9 10 3 30 32 35 Sporting Kansas City 6 9 7 25 33 39 Vancouver 4 11 9 21 23 41 Colorado 5 12 5 20 33 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 3

Atlanta 3, LA Galaxy 0

Toronto FC at New York, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Portland at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

Houston at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

New England at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.