BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/08/04 05:18
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 2, Colon 0

Aldosivi 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0

AC Central Cordoba Sde vs. Atletico Tucuman

Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club

Sunday's Matches

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo

Banfield vs. Estudiantes

River Plate vs. Lanus

Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors

Tuesday's Matches

Independiente vs. Newell's

Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal