BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2
|Saturday's Matches
Huracan 2, Colon 0
Aldosivi 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
Rosario Central 1, Talleres 0
AC Central Cordoba Sde vs. Atletico Tucuman
Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club
|Sunday's Matches
Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia
Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo
Banfield vs. Estudiantes
River Plate vs. Lanus
Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors
|Tuesday's Matches
Independiente vs. Newell's
Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal