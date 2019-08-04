DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho starred as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the season-opening German Supercup on Saturday.

Sancho scored one goal and brilliantly set up Paco Alcacer for the other as Dortmund secured a morale-boosting victory over its old rival and delivered a statement of intent for the season ahead.

Dortmund is bidding to end Bayern's unprecedented seven-year reign as German champion and has significantly boosted its squad with summer signings though only Nico Schulz was able to start as injuries took their toll.

Instead it was left to Sancho to carry on where he left off last season as the 19-year-old England forward produced another sparkling performance.

The game, a curtain-raiser for the coming season, was watched by more than 81,000 fans at the Westfalenstadion.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP