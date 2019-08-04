WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Brian Lochore, who captained the "greatest" All Blacks team of 1967 and went on to coach New Zealand to the inaugural Rugby World Cup title in 1987, has died. He was 78.

Lochore was being treated for bowel cancer. His oldest son David Lochore said he died peacefully at home on Saturday.

"To those from around New Zealand and the world who have sent messages, these have been enjoyed by our Dad and appreciated by us all," David Lochore said in a statement. "Dad led a life that was full and one which he was very proud of. Our hearts are breaking at a life we feel still had much to give."

Lochore made 68 appearances for the All Blacks as a back rower or lock from 1964 to 1971, captaining the team in more than 40 of those games.

Under his leadership, in what was regarded as a golden era of New Zealand rugby, the All Blacks didn't lose a test for almost five years.

