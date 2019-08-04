BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Swansea 2, Hull 1
Swansea: Borja Baston (47), Mike Van der Hoorn (49).
Hull: Kamil Grosicki (3).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Blackburn 1, Charlton 2
Blackburn: Dillon Phillips (54, og.).
Charlton: Ben Purrington (43), Lyle Taylor (77).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Stoke 1, QPR 2
Stoke: Sam Clucas (78).
QPR: Jordan Hugill (8), Eberechi Eze (53).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Reading: Yakou Meite (54).
Sheffield Wednesday: Kadeem Harris (30), Sam Hutchinson (56), Lucas Joao (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Barnsley 1, Fulham 0
Barnsley: Luke Thomas (13).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Millwall 1, Preston 0
Millwall: Jed Wallace (33).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Wigan 3, Cardiff 2
Wigan: Michael Jacobs (59), Josh Windass (63), Lee Evans (75).
Cardiff: Joe Ralls (20), Omar Bogle (70).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Brentford 0, Birmingham 1
Birmingham: Kristian Pedersen (18).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 2
Nottingham Forest: Matty Cash (8).
West Brom: Kyle Edwards (15), Matt Phillips (26).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Tranmere Rovers 2, Rochdale 3
Tranmere Rovers: Stephen Dooley (89, og.), Connor Jennings (90).
Rochdale: Ian Henderson (12, pen., 48), Rhys Norrington-Davies (69).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 0
Shrewsbury: Ryan Giles (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1
Ipswich: Luke Garbutt (11).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Coventry 1, Southend 0
Coventry: Zain Westbrooke (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Peterborough: Ivan Toney (67).
Fleetwood Town: Harry Souttar (4), Josh Morris (13), Danny Andrew (81).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Wycombe 2, Bolton 0
Wycombe: Paul Smyth (56), Fred Onyedinma (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Lincoln City 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln City: Michael O'Connor (35), John Akinde (81, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|AFC Wimbledon 1, Rotherham 2
AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (50).
Rotherham: Freddie Ladapo (29), Clark Robertson (84).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Blackpool 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Blackpool: Jay Spearing (28, pen.), Armand Gnanduillet (46).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1
Sunderland: Lynden Gooch (49, pen.).
Oxford United: Tarique Fosu (14).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Doncaster 1, Gillingham 1
Doncaster: Kieran Sadlier (45).
Gillingham: Alex Jakubiak (30).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Salford City 2, Stevenage 0
Salford City: Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (29, 48).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Leyton Orient 1, Cheltenham 0
Leyton Orient: Josh Wright (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Scunthorpe 0, Swindon 2
Swindon: Jerry Yates (59), Keshi Anderson (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Crewe 0, Plymouth 3
Plymouth: Callum McFadzean (4, 90), Joel Grant (26).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Forest Green Rovers 1, Oldham 0
Forest Green Rovers: Taylor Allen (72).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Morecambe 0, Grimsby Town 2
Grimsby Town: Elliott Whitehouse (68), Max Wright (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Exeter 1, Macclesfield Town 0
Exeter: Ryan Bowman (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Northampton 0, Walsall 1
Walsall: James Clarke (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 1
Carlisle: Harry McKirdy (6), Stefan Scougall (32).
Crawley Town: Beryly Lubala (16).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Newport County 2, Mansfield Town 2
Newport County: Joss Labadie (7), Padraig Amond (34, pen.).
Mansfield Town: Krystian Pearce (47), Danny Rose (49).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Colchester 1, Port Vale 1
Colchester: Luke Norris (45).
Port Vale: Tom Pope (5, pen.).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Bradford 0, Cambridge United 0
Halftime: 0-0.