  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/08/04 04:02
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 97 400 77 135 .338
Devers Bos 109 441 89 143 .324
Brantley Hou 104 408 59 129 .316
Alberto Bal 91 331 31 104 .314
Bogaerts Bos 108 425 88 133 .313
Lindor Cle 90 377 61 116 .308
Merrifield KC 111 465 76 141 .303
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Polanco Min 104 437 68 131 .300
Springer Hou 78 309 66 92 .298
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; JAbreu, Chicago, 77; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Kepler, Minnesota, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72; Gurriel, Houston, 68.

Pitching

German, New York, 14-2; Verlander, Houston, 14-4; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 10-3.