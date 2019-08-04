|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|39
|.642
|—
|Tampa Bay
|63
|48
|.568
|8
|Boston
|59
|53
|.527
|12½
|Toronto
|45
|67
|.402
|26½
|Baltimore
|36
|73
|.330
|34
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|67
|42
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|64
|45
|.587
|3
|Chicago
|47
|60
|.439
|19
|Kansas City
|40
|71
|.360
|28
|Detroit
|32
|73
|.305
|33
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|40
|.640
|—
|Oakland
|62
|48
|.564
|8½
|Los Angeles
|56
|55
|.505
|15
|Texas
|55
|54
|.505
|15
|Seattle
|47
|65
|.420
|24½
___
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3, 15 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 5, Detroit 4
Minnesota 11, Kansas City 9
Houston 10, Seattle 2
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-1) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Wisler 2-2) at Houston (Verlander 14-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Texas (Payano 1-0), 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.