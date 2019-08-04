A person familiar with the situation says the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed on a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, meaning the three-time All-Star is under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Green and the Warriors intend to make the deal official imminently, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because it has not been finalized.

ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green's agent, Rich Paul.

The extension means that the five-time defending Western Conference champion Warriors have three of their mainstays — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green — under contract through 2022 or beyond. Curry has three seasons left on his deal, and Thompson agreed last month to a five-year, $190 million extension.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports