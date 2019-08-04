BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Portsmouth vs. Birmingham
|Friday's Match
Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 3
|Saturday's Matches
Swansea 2, Hull 1
Blackburn 1, Charlton 2
Stoke 1, QPR 2
Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Barnsley 1, Fulham 0
Millwall 1, Preston 0
Wigan 3, Cardiff 2
Brentford 0, Birmingham 1
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom
|Sunday's Match
Bristol City vs. Leeds
|Monday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Derby
|Saturday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers 2, Rochdale 3
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 0
Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1
Coventry 1, Southend 0
Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Wycombe 2, Bolton 0
Lincoln City 2, Accrington Stanley 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Rotherham 2
Blackpool 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1
Doncaster 1, Gillingham 1
|Saturday's Matches
Salford City 2, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 1, Cheltenham 0
Scunthorpe 0, Swindon 2
Crewe 0, Plymouth 3
Forest Green Rovers 1, Oldham 0
Morecambe 0, Grimsby Town 2
Exeter 1, Macclesfield Town 0
Northampton 0, Walsall 1
Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 1
Newport County 2, Mansfield Town 2
Colchester 1, Port Vale 1
Bradford 0, Cambridge United 0