FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, singer Katy Perry performs on stage at the 02 Arena in London. A Christian rapper who won a nearly $3 million
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, Katy Perry arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Rapper Marcus Gray smiles as he leaves the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record labe
FILE - This April 27, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The penalty phase in a copyright
Rapper Marcus Gray, left, shakes hands with his attorney, Michael A. Kahn, right, as they leave the federal courthouse downtown Los Angeles Thursday,
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015 file photo, singer Katy Perry performs during halftime of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Se
Rapper Marcus Gray leaves the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. A jury has decided that Katy Perry, her collaborators and her
Rapper Marcus Gray avoids talking to the media as he rushes into a waiting SUV, outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Rapper Marcus Gray smiles as he leaves the federal courthouse in Los Angeles Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. A jury has decided that Katy Perry, her collabora
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Christian rapper who won a nearly $3 million judgement over Katy Perry's hit "Dark Horse" used his song's millions of plays on YouTube and Spotify as evidence that Perry and her team may have heard it and then stole it.
The Perry trial that ended Thursday with a win for rapper Marcus Gray showed that streaming services and other technology may be proving challenging for copyright law.
It was once tough for minor artists to prove that major artists could've heard their work and copied from it, but cases like Perry's may mean that streaming songs could make the legal hurdle easier to clear.
Attorney Michael Kelber, who specializes in intellectual property and technology, says it may be that "the floodgates are starting to open on these cases."