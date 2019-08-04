NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia says the pain in his surgically repaired right knee has been constant for five years.

Sabathia said Saturday that the pain is always at least an eight on scale on one to 10.

He was put on the IL again last Sunday after going 0-2 in four starts since beating Toronto on June 24. The 39-year-old left-hander missed the first two weeks of the season and was on the IL from May 23 to June 2.

Sabathia had surgery after the 2010 season, in July 2014 and after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He pitches with a brace and needs periodic injections during the season.

He had a platelet-rich plasma injection and also a lubricant this time but not cortisone.

Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports