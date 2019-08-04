LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Democratic presidential contenders in Nevada (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

The president of the nation's largest public employees union says the 19 Democratic presidential candidates appearing before union members in Las Vegas need to speak about the importance of unions and issues that matter to everyday working people.

The packed field of White House hopefuls descended on Nevada Saturday to speak to about 500 members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and campaign in the early voting state.

AFSCME president Lee Saunders says he welcomes the debate among the Democratic field over whether to eliminate employer-provided health insurance under "Medicare for All." But Saunders says labor needs to have a voice in discussions about changing America's health care system.

Saunders says his union representing 1.6 million workers has not decided if it will endorse in the Democratic primary but will take its time considering because they've "got a lot of friends in the race."

---

1 a.m.

Nineteen Democrats hoping to be the next president have arrived in Nevada seeking support from labor unions in the early voting state.

They'll speak to roughly 500 union members Saturday at a forum by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The public employees union boasts 1.6 million members nationally.

Top contenders such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will be in attendance. Many candidates are hosting other events around Las Vegas as well.

Nevada will be the third state, and the first in the West, where Democratic voters will cast ballots in next year's primary.

Nevada voters often cite the economy as one of the top concerns they want the next president to address.