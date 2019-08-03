  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/03 12:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Washington 14 6 .700 ½
Chicago 11 9 .550
New York 8 12 .400
Indiana 7 15 .318
Atlanta 5 16 .238 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 7 .667
Los Angeles 12 8 .600
Seattle 12 10 .545
Minnesota 10 10 .500
Phoenix 10 10 .500
Dallas 6 15 .286 8

___

Friday's Games

Washington 99, Seattle 79

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled