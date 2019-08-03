  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/08/03 22:01
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool vs. Norwich 1900 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 10

West Ham vs. Man City 1130 GMT

Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 11

Leicester vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT

Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1300 GMT

Man United vs. Chelsea 1530 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 2

Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 3

Saturday, Aug. 3

Swansea vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 4

Bristol City vs. Leeds 1530 GMT

Monday, Aug. 5

Huddersfield vs. Derby 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 -12
Bury 0 0 0 0 0 0 -12
Saturday, Aug. 3

Tranmere vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 10

Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Salford 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grimsby Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macclesfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Saturday, Aug. 3

Salford 2, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 10

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford 1200 GMT

Stevenage vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Salford 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Leyton Orient 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1400 GMT