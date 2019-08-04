  1. Home
Taiwan's representative to US throws first pitch at Dodgers game

Stanley Kao says pitch symbolized hope for stronger bilateral ties

By  Central News Agency
2019/08/04 08:50
Stanley Kao takes the pitcher's mound in L.A. on Friday, Aug. 2

LOS ANGELES (CNA) -- Taiwan's representative to the United States Stanley Kao (高碩泰) threw the ceremonial first pitch in a Major League Baseball game Friday in Los Angeles, saying that it symbolized hope for stronger bilateral ties.

Kao was in attendance for "Hello Taiwan Night," an event organized by the Taiwanese-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles, and the stadium featured electronic board messages supporting Taiwan throughout the game.

Relations between the two countries have never been better, Taiwan's top representative in Washington said, citing the high-profile treatment extended by the U.S. government during President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) recent stopovers there.

"Taiwan-U.S. relations will only get better," Kao told Taiwanese reporters at the game between the L.A. Dodgers and the San Diego Padres that evening.

He also thanked the roughly 400 Taiwanese expatriates who came to the stadium to watch the game.

(CNA photo)
