TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A young Malaysian man was in critical condition after nearly drowning near Taitung County’s Orchid Island, where he had been working, reports said Saturday (August 3).

The 22-year-old, identified by the Mandarin Chinese surname Hsieh (謝), went to the small island’s harbor area to swim, the Central News Agency reported.

However, around 2 p.m., the local coast guard and fire station received a message about a swimmer in trouble. They sent two rescue workers who found the man had already been pulled ashore but had lost consciousness.

They took him to the local clinic, where he had still not regained consciousness by 6 p.m., according to CNA.

The reason for his condition had still to be investigated, but one theory was that he had hit his head on a block of concrete.

The Malaysian had been working on Orchid Island, about 90 kilometers from the southeast coast of Taiwan’s main island.

