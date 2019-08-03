  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan presents brands at fair in Vietnamese capital Hanoi

Event forms part of New Southbound Policy campaign

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/03 17:42
The August 3-4 Taiwan Excellence fair in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The August 3-4 Taiwan Excellence fair in Hanoi, Vietnam. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A “Taiwan Excellence” fair is presenting 16 Taiwanese brand names to the public in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi this weekend, the Central News Agency reported Saturday (August 3).

The August 3-4 event at the Aeon Mall in Long Bien was part of the government’s efforts to promote Taiwanese products through its New Southbound Policy.

Brands on show included Asus, Acer, Tokuyo and SYM, while Vietnamese star entertainer Minh Hang, the ambassador for Taiwanese brands over the past five years, was also present at the opening Saturday morning.

A separate “image expo” was scheduled for August 8-10 also in Hanoi, according to the CNA report.

While Taiwan has already been a destination for Vietnamese workers, the New Southbound Policy launched in 2016 has succeeded in attracting more Vietnamese tourists to the island, while both countries have also been forging closer economic and cultural ties.
Vietnam
Hanoi
Taiwan Excellence
New Southbound Policy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s young talent wows Vietnam
Taiwan’s young talent wows Vietnam
2019/07/31 11:55
Taiwan textile manufacturers looking for blue ocean markets outside Vietnam
Taiwan textile manufacturers looking for blue ocean markets outside Vietnam
2019/07/26 14:55
Vietnamese petition calls for change of 'South China Sea' to 'Southeast Asia Sea'
Vietnamese petition calls for change of 'South China Sea' to 'Southeast Asia Sea'
2019/07/26 13:25
MOEA Dep. Minister warns Taiwan businesses of risks in Vietnam
MOEA Dep. Minister warns Taiwan businesses of risks in Vietnam
2019/07/24 11:56
Taiwan household appliance maker TECO invests in Vietnam
Taiwan household appliance maker TECO invests in Vietnam
2019/07/23 16:37