TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A “Taiwan Excellence” fair is presenting 16 Taiwanese brand names to the public in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi this weekend, the Central News Agency reported Saturday (August 3).

The August 3-4 event at the Aeon Mall in Long Bien was part of the government’s efforts to promote Taiwanese products through its New Southbound Policy.

Brands on show included Asus, Acer, Tokuyo and SYM, while Vietnamese star entertainer Minh Hang, the ambassador for Taiwanese brands over the past five years, was also present at the opening Saturday morning.

A separate “image expo” was scheduled for August 8-10 also in Hanoi, according to the CNA report.

While Taiwan has already been a destination for Vietnamese workers, the New Southbound Policy launched in 2016 has succeeded in attracting more Vietnamese tourists to the island, while both countries have also been forging closer economic and cultural ties.

