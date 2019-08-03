  1. Home
Taiwan Army looking for 20 missing rifle bullets after test

Still unclear whether accident or theft involved

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/03 15:10
Taiwanese soldiers during drill.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 10th Army Command was still looking for 20 cartridges gone missing after live-fire tests in southern Taiwan, reports said Saturday (August 3).

The Army’s 234 Mechanized Infantry Brigade conducted the tests on August 1, but it was only after they were completed that an inventory showed the bullets missing, according to the Central News Agency.

The items were 5.56 millimeter cartridges used for assault rifles. A special task force had been set up to investigate their disappearance, while the military police in Pingtung County was also working on the case, the Army said in a news release.

The investigators were putting each step of the process under the microscope, from the handing out of the cartridges to the transportation to the firings during the tests. In order to prevent such an event from occurring again, the process would be put under tighter supervision, the Army said.

It was not yet known whether the disappearance was an accident or whether more sinister motives were at play.
