  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/03 12:42
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 69 39 .639
Tampa Bay 63 48 .568
Boston 59 52 .532 11½
Toronto 45 67 .402 26
Baltimore 36 73 .330 33½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 67 42 .615
Cleveland 64 45 .587 3
Chicago 47 60 .439 19
Kansas City 40 71 .360 28
Detroit 32 73 .305 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 71 40 .640
Oakland 62 48 .564
Los Angeles 56 55 .505 15
Texas 55 54 .505 15
Seattle 47 65 .420 24½

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 4

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3, 15 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5, Detroit 4

Minnesota 11, Kansas City 9

Houston 10, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (German 13-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 1-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-8) at Houston (Sanchez 3-14), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Texas (Sampson 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.