TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday (Aug. 2), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was interviewed by Japanese news program “News Watch 9” on NHK, in which she discussed cross-strait tensions.

In response to the interviewer’s questions about China’s recent statements that it is willing to use force to “resolve the Taiwan issue,” President Tsai forcefully responded that Taiwan will protect its democracy “at any cost.”

Tsai emphasized that her administration's policy towards China has consistently been to maintain the status-quo without unnecessary provocations. The NHK interviewers asked Tsai about her views on the “One Country, Two Systems” proposal from Beijing, and whether or not Taiwan’s sovereignty could be maintained under such an arrangement. Tsai rejected the notion outright.

She emphasized that her stance is firm, and that Taiwan would never accept “One Country, Two Systems” which is effectively a complete surrender of sovereignty. Tsai pointed to the example of Hong Kong as a clear indication of what such an arrangement would entail for Taiwan.

When asked about China’s increased military activity in the region and Beijing’s ongoing campaign to suppress Taiwan on the global stage, Tsai responded that the current situation makes it necessary for Taiwan to strengthen its defensive capabilities, reports CNA.

On the diplomatic front, Tsai emphasized that Taiwan has a lot to offer the world in terms of economic advancement, and that her administration remains committed to promoting Taiwan’s interests based on common values it shares with partner nations, like those of Southeast Asia, along with the U.S. and Japan.

When asked about the improving relations between Taiwan and the U.S. under the Trump administration, Tsai expressed her gratitude for the support Taiwan has received from the U.S. government, and for the Trump administration’s recent approval of a major weapons deal granting Taiwan new tanks and missiles.

When the interviewers asked Tsai how she would respond to China’s increased pressure in the future, the president calmly replied that “maintaining peace and stability in the region” should be the most important objective for any leader with “a sense of responsibility.” The president said that she hopes China will show more awareness of its own responsibility in the region, while also emphasizing the importance of Taiwan to the world, an importance “which cannot be ignored,” said Tsai.