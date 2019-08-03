WASHINGTON (AP) — At a town hall in New Jersey, freshman Democratic Rep. Andy Kim came face to face with impeachment fervor. "Do your job!" shouted one voter.

Several states away, a woman held up a copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report and told Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin she hoped she would put the House "over the top to start an impeachment inquiry."

And in Virginia, newcomer Rep. Abigail Spanberger encountered voters with questions, if not resolve, about impeaching President Donald Trump.

None of the lawmakers support impeachment. But these freshman lawmakers, and others like them, will likely decide when, if ever, House Democrats start formal impeachment efforts.

With half the House Democrats now in favor of beginning an inquiry, the pressure will only mount on the holdouts during the August recess.