|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|96
|395
|75
|132
|.334
|Devers Bos
|108
|438
|89
|142
|.324
|Brantley Hou
|104
|408
|59
|129
|.316
|Bogaerts Bos
|107
|422
|88
|133
|.315
|Alberto Bal
|91
|331
|31
|104
|.314
|Lindor Cle
|90
|377
|61
|116
|.308
|Merrifield KC
|111
|465
|76
|141
|.303
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|58
|112
|.301
|Polanco Min
|104
|437
|68
|131
|.300
|Springer Hou
|78
|309
|66
|92
|.298
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 25.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Kepler, Minnesota, 75; JAbreu, Chicago, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Gurriel, Houston, 68.
|Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-4; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; German, New York, 13-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 10-3.