  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/08/03 11:49
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 96 395 75 132 .334
Devers Bos 108 438 89 142 .324
Brantley Hou 104 408 59 129 .316
Bogaerts Bos 107 422 88 133 .315
Alberto Bal 91 331 31 104 .314
Lindor Cle 90 377 61 116 .308
Merrifield KC 111 465 76 141 .303
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Polanco Min 104 437 68 131 .300
Springer Hou 78 309 66 92 .298
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Kepler, Minnesota, 75; JAbreu, Chicago, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Rosario, Minnesota, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Gurriel, Houston, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-4; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; German, New York, 13-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 10-3.