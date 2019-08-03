Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 200 000 000—2 3 0 New York 400 000 00x—4 5 0

E.Rodriguez, Walden (7), Eovaldi (8) and C.Vazquez; Paxton, Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Paxton 6-6. L_E.Rodriguez 13-5. Sv_Chapman (28). HRs_Boston, Martinez (24). New York, Torres (21).

___

Los Angeles 100 000 002—3 5 0 Cleveland 421 000 00x—7 12 0

Cole, Peters (1) and Stassi, K.Smith; Clevinger, Goody (7), O.Perez (8), Cimber (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 6-2. L_Cole 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (36). Cleveland, Perez (19).

___

Toronto 200 101 001—5 8 1 Baltimore 000 000 200—2 7 0

Font, Kingham (3), Gaviglio (6), Mayza (7), Law (8) and Jansen; Brooks, Ynoa (6), Givens (8), Fry (9), Hess (9) and Severino. W_Kingham 4-2. L_Brooks 2-5. Sv_Law (1). HRs_Toronto, Drury (12), Galvis (17). Baltimore, Davis (9).

___

Detroit 100 000 012—4 9 2 Texas 101 110 10x—5 12 0

Alexander, Jimenez (6), Soto (8) and Rogers; Lynn, Chavez (8), Leclerc (9) and Mathis. W_Lynn 14-6. L_Alexander 0-2. Sv_Leclerc (6). HRs_Texas, Pence (16), Odor (19).

___

Seattle 000 002 000— 2 3 1 Houston 030 330 01x—10 12 0

Kikuchi, McClain (5), Gearrin (6), Grotz (7) and Murphy; Miley, McHugh (7), J.Smith (9) and Maldonado. W_Miley 10-4. L_Kikuchi 4-8. HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (26). Houston, Altuve (17), Correa (14), Maldonado (1), Diaz (7), Marisnick (9), Alvarez (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 010 000 100—2 8 3 Chicago 103 011 00x—6 12 0

Davies, Jeffress (5), Claudio (6), Jackson (7), Pomeranz (8) and Pina; Quintana, Wick (7), Kintzler (8), Ryan (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 9-7. L_Davies 8-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (16). Chicago, Baez (26), Heyward (16).

___

New York 201 000 100—4 9 1 Pittsburgh 000 500 30x—8 10 1

Matz, Gsellman (4), Bashlor (7), Familia (8) and Ramos; Williams, Liriano (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Williams 4-4. L_Matz 6-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (19).

___

Cincinnati 201 200 000—5 10 0 Atlanta 000 011 000—2 4 0

Wood, Lorenzen (7), Iglesias (9) and Farmer; Gausman, Tomlin (5), C.Martin (8), Blevins (9) and Flowers. W_Wood 1-0. L_Gausman 3-7. Sv_Iglesias (21). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (11). Atlanta, Riley (17), Acuna Jr. (26).