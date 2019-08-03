Three solo artists and a group are flying the flag for Taiwan at SummerStage, a large-scale arts festival running June 1 to Sept. 24 in New York.



The talents will take the stage during Taiwanese Waves, a four-hour concert at Rumsey Playfield Aug. 3 in Central Park organized by Taipei City-based General Association of Chinese Culture and the Ministry of Culture. Focused on female musicians, the lineup comprises indigenous Paiwan musician Abao, pop singer One-Fang, rock band Tizzy Bac and emerging jazz performer 9m88.



Abao, also known as Aljenljeng Tjatjaljuvy, is famous for combining traditional tribal songs with a western R&B style. She won Best Aboriginal Album at the 2017 Golden Melody Awards, Taiwan’s answer to the Grammys.



Veteran Mandarin pop singer and ballad-lovers’ favorite One-Fang has almost 30 years of experience in the music industry. Last year, she proved her enduring popularity by selling out a concert at the 15,000-capacity Taipei Arena.



Tizzy Bac’s songs are renowned for their dark, humorous lyrics. Having established a global fan base, the band has already performed at world-renowned music festivals like Fuji Rock in Japan and South by Southwest in the U.S.



Rounding out the bill is 9m88, also known as Baba, a Big Apple-based musician who blends retro visuals into her performances. She is scheduled to release her debut album later this year.



Founded in 1986, SummerStage is organized by New York’s City Parks Foundation, with Taiwanese Waves first held in 2016. Last year’s concert attracted more than 5,000 people, making it the most popular event at the festival.