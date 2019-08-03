BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Huracan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Newell's
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|San Lorenzo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Rosario Central
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Patronato Parana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Talleres
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Estudiantes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Independiente
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Lanus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|River Plate
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Gimnasia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Argentinos Jrs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Racing Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santa Fe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boca Juniors
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Atletico Tucuman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Aldosivi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Velez Sarsfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Banfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Central Cordoba
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Colon
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Tuesday, July 30
Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Huracan 2, Colon 0
Aldosivi vs. Argentinos Jrs 1615 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Talleres 1830 GMT
Central Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman 2045 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 4
Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia 1400 GMT
Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 1615 GMT
Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1830 GMT
River Plate vs. Lanus 2045 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 6
Independiente vs. Newell's ppd.
Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal 0010 GMT