BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/08/03 10:58
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Huracan 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Newell's 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Patronato Parana 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Talleres 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Lanus 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
River Plate 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Gimnasia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Argentinos Jrs 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Racing Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Santa Fe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Atletico Tucuman 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Central Cordoba 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Colon 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Tuesday, July 30

Atletico Tucuman 1, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Huracan 2, Colon 0

Aldosivi vs. Argentinos Jrs 1615 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Talleres 1830 GMT

Central Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman 2045 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 4

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia 1400 GMT

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 1615 GMT

Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1830 GMT

River Plate vs. Lanus 2045 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Independiente vs. Newell's ppd.

Godoy Cruz vs. Arsenal 0010 GMT